Nevada Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against state assemblywoman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint filed against a state assemblywoman who went to work for a nonprofit group that she voted to fund.

A three-member panel of the commission voted to dismiss charges against Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, finding that she did not use her position in the Legislature to benefit herself.

During the 2023 session, Gorelow advocated and voted for a $250,000 grant to Arc of Nevada, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities. She was later hired as the group's executive director.

Gorelow was subsequently targeted by a political action committee affiliated with Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, and an ethics complaint was filed by Republican consultant Chuck Muth. The complaint alleged that Gorelow had violated state ethics laws that ban conflicts of interest.

The commission has limited jurisdiction over state lawmakers because of a 2007 lawsuit, in which the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the separation of powers doctrine prevents the commission from punishing lawmakers for "core legislative conduct," including voting on bills. A state law enacted by lawmakers in 2009 further says lawmakers cannot be questioned about creating, debating or passing bills.

The law does, however, allow the commission to enforce other ethics laws, including those that ban lawmakers from accepting gifts or employment, using government time, equipment or property for personal benefit and seeking employment by using their official position in government.

With respect to those charges, the five-page ruling says an investigative panel of the Ethics Commission found no evidence that Gorelow was improperly influenced by the prospect of taking a job with Arc of Nevada, that she had used government time or property to get the job, or that she sought the job using her official position in government. (Gorelow did not start the Arc job until after the session had ended.)

In Re Gorelow, Panel Determination 23-114C by Steve.Sebelius on Scribd

In August, Gorelow announced that she would not seek re-election to the seat she first won in 2018. She was in her third term and could have run for re-election three more times before term limits kicked in.