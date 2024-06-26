Nevada elected officials, industry leaders trumpet growth of electric vehicles thanks to federal funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Environmental Defense Fund joined Nevada elected officials and members of the electricity sector on Wednesday for a press conference to tout the growth of the electric vehicle sector and to push back on the idea of a gas car ban.

"Nevada does not have any ban today or in the future for eliminating the sale of combustion vehicles, so that’s not in the cards here," said Hunter Stern, Assistant Business Manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1245 in Nevada.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy was there and said $38 million is headed to Nevada for EV infrastructure as well as over 12,000 jobs.

He said he wants people to know there are options.

"So you have more options. Back when they got their Teslas, it was just Teslas. Now you have the Ford Lightning, you have the VW, you have the Cadillac, you have more options and I think that's really exciting," McCurdy said.

The EDF says there are 37 EV models available in Nevada for less than the average new vehicle purchase price of $48,000, with 12 models available for less than $35,000.

“There are over 190,000 public EV charging ports in the U.S. today, with over 900 being installed every week," Stern said in a press release to media.

This event follows a seven figure advertising push from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association. The related new rule set by the EPA is set to restricts emissions from light-duty and medium-duty cars phasing into the market from 2027 through 2032.

“The future of driving is electric, and that’s a very good thing for every Nevadan,” David Kieve, president of EDF Action, previously told media. “President Biden’s clean energy plan has unlocked over $15 billion in private investment in electric vehicle and battery production, which will lead to the creation of more than 12,000 Nevada jobs. If you’re not sure whether your next car, truck, or SUV should be electric, just ask one of the 45,000 people in the state who own them."

Hear more new insights into the future of electric vehicles in Nevada in the full press conference below: