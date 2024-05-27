Nevada Donor Network acquires new building for Donor Care Unit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Donor Network is getting ready to expand its footprint in Las Vegas.

This week, organization officials announced they have purchased a 35,000-square-foot building, which is located at 1050 E. Sahara Avenue.

The new building will house the organization's Donor Care Unit, which is "designed to enhance efficiencies and improve outcomes across all facets of the donation process."

"The establishment of our Donor Care Unit represents a monumental step forward in our commitment to serve our community," said Elizabeth Shipman, Vice President of Organ Operations at Nevada Donor Network. "Through this initiative, we aim to revolutionize the donation process, ensuring that every donor's legacy lives on through the gift of life."

Nevada Donor Network said they were able to purchase and remodel the building with state-issued ARPA grant funds, which come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The DCU is expected to open and begin operations in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, since 1988, 2,222 transplants have been performed in Nevada. From January 1 through May 26, 2024, there have been 56 transplants performed in Nevada.

When looking at the number of people who are waiting for transplants, HHS data shows 302 people are registered in Nevada. All of those patients are waiting for either a kidney or pancreas transplant.

To learn more about how to become an organ donor, you can learn more here.