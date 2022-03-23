Nevada DMV rolls out new online services, aims to reduce wait times at offices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)A — Long lines at the DMV could be a thing of the past.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is formally announcing the DMV Transformation Effort.

DTE is a four-year, $114 million investment that will allow the agency to offer the majority of its services online.

The plan includes a gradual rollout of more services available online, with the goal of having the ability for the majority of services the DMV provides to be carried out without setting foot in one of the agency’s offices by 2026.

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to a multi week shutdown of most businesses, the DMV saw a massive backlog of transactions when operations reopened.

During the initial reopening stages in the summer of 2020, most residents couldn’t get a DMV appointment for fewer than 90 days out.

“If there’s anything we learn from COVID, it’s that we have to offer more and more online services. That’s what the public wants and that’s what we’re going to deliver for them,” said Kevin Malone, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada DMV.

“We’re not gonna be closing any offices. We’re not gonna be laying off employees. What the DMV is going to do is transform itself to where you can do online services first and then we’ll have offices for the people that really want a face-to-face interaction,” Malone said.