Nevada DMV, all other state offices closed Friday due to ongoing internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All Nevada state agencies are closed on Friday due to a "significant internet outage."

That includes all offices of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, which advised the public of its closure on Friday morning, just after 7:30 a.m.

The issue started on Thursday night, with the Nevada Department of Administration advising that state websites were not functioning.

According to Gov. Steve Sisolak's office, the Department of Administration determined the outage was caused by a physical failure with a fiber connection. Repairs are in progress, the governor said.

"We are working with our vendors and providers to get service restored ASAP," the agency said Thursday.

Gov. Sisolak said there is not yet an estimated time when the issue will be repaired.

The governor also noted that restoration work was initially delayed on Thursday night due to safety concerns because of proximity to an active rail line.

The Department of Administration is expected to provide updates on its social media pages.