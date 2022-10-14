Watch Now
Nevada Department of Administration says state websites are down

Jenny Kane/AP
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 23:51:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are trying to access some state websites, you may not be able to access certain sites.

The Nevada Department of Administration said state websites are currently down as of Thursday night.

"We are working with our vendors and providers to get service restored ASAP," the department said.

No news or update yet has been provided about the state websites since the first notice.

