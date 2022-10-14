Nevada Department of Administration says state websites are down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are trying to access some state websites, you may not be able to access certain sites.

The Nevada Department of Administration said state websites are currently down as of Thursday night.

Heads up: state websites are currently down. We are working with our vendors and providers to get service restored ASAP. We apologize and thank you for your patience. — NVDofA (@NVDeptofAdm) October 14, 2022

"We are working with our vendors and providers to get service restored ASAP," the department said.

No news or update yet has been provided about the state websites since the first notice.