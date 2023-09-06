Nevada DETR, Coursera providing free job training for Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new partnership between the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation and Coursera is set to provide thousands of Nevadans with free job training.

According to the agency, the initial focus for the LearnNV program is to help young adults between 18 and 24 years old by teaching them skills they need for in-demand jobs.

LearnNV provides 6,000 courses and credentials from universities around the world. The program also includes over 35 industry micro-credentials designed by companies like Google, Microsoft, and IBM to help people that don't have a degree or prior work experience to get entry-level digital jobs. Many of the micro-credentials also have ACE Credit Recommendation so learners could also be eligible to receive college credit for completing the course.

"People can register for free courses in the comfort of their own homes," said DETR Director Christopher Sewell. "New demands of emerging industries require people to be constantly learning. This program will allow people to earn credit and certifications that will allow them to succeed."

The first phase of the program is now available in Clark County. DETR officials said they plan to expand access to the entire state by the end of 2023.

Those interested in the program can contact their nearest EmployNV Career Hub, EmployNV Youth Hub, EmployNV Business Hub, or visit the program's website.