Nevada Dept. of Employment unable to take calls on its 702 phone number

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), they are currently unable to answer calls to the Southern Nevada Unemployment Insurance (UI) phone number (702) 486-0350.

At this time claimants can call the northern UI claims call center at (775) 684-0350. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Claimants are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday, after 10 a.m. as Monday and Tuesday receive heavy call volume.

DETR is working with its vendor partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Many issues with DETR's handling of unemployment claims have been documented over the past year and a half. Most recently, claimants have had issues with their new identification system.

