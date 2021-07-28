Nevada's Department of Employment finally offers some advice for ID.me problems

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News is still receiving calls from viewers who are having problems with Nevada Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training's ID.me system.

Multiple people have told us they are unable to verify their identification through the system. Because of this, they are unable to collect unemployment.

13 Action News reached out to DETR last week and they told us that their system is "fully operational" and they were unaware of any issues.

RELATED: Nevada DETR responds to ID.me complaints from 13 Action News viewers

13 Action News reached out to them again today.

Although they did not take any responsibility for the problems with the system, they did offer some advice.

Here is the statement:

ID.me is a security measure that has been successfully implemented for filers on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and new regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants since May 2021. Continuing UI claimants now need to validate their identity. According to ID.me 88% of users can complete the ID.me process on their own, while 12% will need the help of a Trusted Referee.

For more information and assistance on using ID.me visit this webpage.

DETR encourages claimants to use Google Chrome as their web browser. If they still have errors, they should clear their browser cache, close out of the browser, and try again in Chrome.

Claimants with a technology gap may need to visit a local library or One-Stop Career Center to use computers with a webcam to complete the identity verification process. One-Stop and library staff will not be able to help with personal unemployment claims.

Due to COVID disruptions, claimants should call ahead to determine if a location is open to the public and what their hours are.

Southern Nevada locations One-Stop Center Locations | One-Stop Career Center

Northern Nevada locations Nevadaworks – Nevada Workforce Development

Northern Nevada Libraries

As a reminder, extended unemployment insurance benefits expire by Sept. 4, 2021. DETR and JobConnect offer many opportunities for claimants to receive help with job applications and resumes, training and upskilling, and finding open positions. For assistance, claimants can login to their account at EmployNV.gov.