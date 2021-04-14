Nevada Dept. of Employment says issues are unresolved with system

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system ( EmployNV.gov ) is still experiencing the intermittent technical issue reported yesterday requiring the system to be temporarily offline tonight from 7 p.m. until midnight. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials.

The UI system ( ui.nv.gov ) issues previously reported are still occurring. The agency continues to work quickly to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and expects the issue to still be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing.

Once the issues in the systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week. DETR recognizes the importance of getting sites fully functional for claimants and apologizes for the delay.

Reporter Bree Guy is currently working on a story about the problems at DETR. If you are willing to be interviewed today, please contact us ASAP. Send your contact info by email to desk@ktnv.com. Put ATTENTION BREE GUY in the subject line.