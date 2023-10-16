Nevada Department of Public Safety reminding teen drivers safe driving is a must, not an option

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Anita Pepper, a public information officer for the Nevada Department of Public Safety, emphasized the NDOPS mission to attain zero road fatalities.

"The goal is to get to zero fatalities. We want everyone's loved ones to come home at night. We want the chances of someone dying in a traffic crash to be zero," Pepper said.

The Zero Teen Fatalities Program, run by the department, is reminding teens how important it is to make safe driving habits a routine, not an option.

Pepper encourages parents to "talk to their kids about safe driving habits and also attend the Zero Teen Fatalities Program."

A student driver who attended the program said, "I can take that practice and think about it, where if I'm ever put in that situation, I would definitely do it again. Like just getting more experience, keep doing it so I can get better at it."

Pepper stresses that participation in the safe driving experience, along with conversations about driving safety, has been proven to reduce teen crashes.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety's Zero Teen Fatalities Program aims to instill safe driving habits in young drivers and remind them of the importance of responsible behavior on the road.

