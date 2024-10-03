Nevada Department of Education addressing CCSD potential budget shortfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The budget issues surrounding the Clark County School District intensifies as the Nevada Department of Education addresses the potential budget shortfall in a board meeting on Wednesday.

Members will be discussing the district's potential financial issues and what measures the state superintendent will implement to address the concerns.

Channel 13 has reported on the financial deficit the district is facing— leaving schools scrambling to make new budgets after they learned they won't be getting as much money as they initially thought and the district's CFO being terminated due to the issue.

'We think the problem goes deeper,' union says of CCSD CFO's departure

This meeting comes just a few days after Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Department of Education sent separate letters to CCSD regarding their budget.

We are concerned with reports that CCSD's current budget issues will potentially result in the release or elimination of teachers and other staff positions. Given last session's unprecedented increase in funding for education, such a scenario would be unacceptable.



The department of education wants answers to questions— including if any budget calculations during the previous and current school year were inaccurate.

They also want to know if there's a current shortfall and if there is, what is that amount?

The board of education gave CCSD until Thursday to provide them with those answers.

Just last week, CCSD blamed its budget issues on student enrollment changes, salary increases, cyber security expenses and litigation.

Channel 13 spoke to parents last week on their thoughts about CCSD blaming the deficit on these issues.

The meeting is still underway. Channel 13 will keep you updated with the latest information.