Nevada Democrats voice concerns over efforts to dismantle the Department of Education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Democrats joined together to oppose the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and Governor Joe Lombardo's support for it, expressing worry over grant funding and how it will affect Nevada students.

Jeana Blackman Taylor is worried about her children's education.

"I have seen first-hand how federal funds have been used to impact our budget," said Jeana Blackman Taylor, a parent.

The main concern for her and other Democrats is the clawing back of $29 million of grant funding.

"This is money that has fed kids, helped us catch up post-COVID. Nevada schools have some of the largest class sizes in the country. You know what Richard H. Bryan uses their federal funding for Title I funds, to add more teachers," said Taylor.

The White House claims since its inception in 1979, the Department of Education has spent over $3 trillion without improving student achievement.

The president has repeatedly said the funding should go directly to the states.

Tai Sims is the Communications Director for the NV Democrats.

"I'd let you know, I don't believe them," said Sims.

Joe Moeller: I know you said you don't believe the money won't go to the states from dismantling the Department of Education, let's say it does. Do you think it will help to have more money to spend on students?

Tai Sims: I don't want to speak on hypotheticals. I want to talk about the record the Trump administration has had on here not only this administration, but the prior administration. I know we can not trust Donald Trump to put people first right, we can not trust Joe Lombardo to put people first. That money needs to stay in the states.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined with 20 other states to sue over the dismantling of the education department.

Still, Trump supporters remain optimistic and think the changes will help. I talked to local parent Marie Solomon who thinks more money can help Nevada's education system.

"I am excited, I think it has been wasting a lot of our money," said Marie Soloman, a parent. "All of the money at the Department of Education has been going to bureaucrats, federal workers and less goes directly to the classroom."