Nevada Democrats push again for universal free school meals statewide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite a gubernatorial veto two years ago, Democratic lawmakers are once again advocating for a bill that would provide free school breakfast and lunch to every student in Nevada.

The bill — Assembly Bill 268 — initially called for $86 million over the next two years to ensure every student in the state who wanted a breakfast or lunch at school could get one. But under an amendment, that amount will be reduced to $33 million over the biennium.

The reason for the change, according to bill sponsor Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, is that Clark County and eight other Nevada counties already provide free school meals to students under a formula related to a region's overall income.

But Jauregui said that some schools in Washoe County and in rural Nevada don't provide universal meals, and that she and co-sponsor Assemblywoman Shea Backus, D-Clark County, want to close the gap.

"Whether this bill passes or not, we who are a part of Clark County School District are going to be fine, because our students are going to be fed," Jauregui said. "But that is not OK. It's not enough. It's not acceptable that students in Washoe County or other rural school districts will have students who will go to school hungry, It's our duty to care for all students in Nevada."

Not everyone agrees, however.

Two years ago, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a nearly identical bill, Assembly Bill 319, which would have allocated $43 million for school meals. In his veto message, Lombardo argued that food is wasted, most students were already eligible for school meals and other state funds were available for meals.

Nevada Democrats have relentlessly criticized Lombardo for his veto ever since, forcing the governor to defend himself, including in an August letter to parents. In that letter, Lombardo pointed out the huge education budget approved in the 2023 Legislature, the fact that 80.6% of students are already eligible for meals in nine Nevada counties (including Clark), and that parents can still fill out an application for free meals under certain circumstances.

"Unfortunately, there has been an increase in misinformation about the availability of free school meals ahead of the 2024-2025 school year," Lombardo wrote. "Much of the misinformation stems from partisan attacks over my veto of Assembly Bill 319."

"I think most Nevadans would agree that politics has no place in our school cafeterias," Lombardo said.

Lombardo spokeswoman Elizabeth Ray declined to say whether the governor would veto the measure. She said he would review the bill if it's passed by the Legislature and make a decision then.

But Lombardo could be in a political dilemma, with his re-election campaign looming next year. If he vetoes AB 268, he'll face renewed criticism from Democrats over allowing some northern and rural students to go hungry at school.

On the other hand, if he signs the bill this year after having vetoed a similar bill two years ago, he opens himself to criticism that he changed his mind because of the coming election, not on the merits of the issue.

Lombardo's party is opposed to the bill: Several Republican representatives spoke against AB 268 at a hearing on Monday morning.

"It is not the government's place to assume the responsibility to feed children with taxpayer funds, particularly since this is universal with no means testing, the state is spending money where there is no need to do so," said Jim DeGraffenreid, the Republican National Committeeman from Nevada.

Even in counties that offer free meals, not every student takes advantage of the option. Brad Keating, assistant superintendent of the Clark County School District, said 85,236 breakfasts were served last week, along with 165,331 lunches and 8,872 dinners.

The district currently has an enrollment of about 309,000 students currently.

Keating and Jauregui said that food that is not used at lunch is offered to students to take home for dinnertime, reducing the waste of food.

In addition to the universal meal bill, a second bill may be brought that would set aside additional funds in the event that the federal government cuts funds to the school districts in Nevada that currently provide free meals. If the funds continue, that set-aside money would not be used.

The bill has until April 11 to leave the Ways & Means Committee.

