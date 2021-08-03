Watch
Nevada county bid to honor Trump goes from road to buildings

Susan Walsh/AP
President Donald Trump holds his phone as he walks towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Trump is heading to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota for campaign rallies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Donald Trump
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 13:51:41-04

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in rural Nevada who decided 3-2 not to name a road for former President Donald Trump last month now are considering putting his name on their county court, jail and sheriff's office.

Debate is scheduled Thursday on a bid to name the Lyon County Justice Complex in Yerington after Trump.

The commission chairwoman's proclamation praises Trump for filling federal judge positions, enforcing U.S. immigration laws and, in its words, solving the the Western Hemisphere's humanitarian crisis.

Lyon County voted 69% for Trump last November to 28% for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden won Nevada and the nationwide vote.

