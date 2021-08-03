Nevada county bid to honor Trump goes from road to buildings

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in rural Nevada who decided 3-2 not to name a road for former President Donald Trump last month now are considering putting his name on their county court, jail and sheriff's office.

Debate is scheduled Thursday on a bid to name the Lyon County Justice Complex in Yerington after Trump.

The commission chairwoman's proclamation praises Trump for filling federal judge positions, enforcing U.S. immigration laws and, in its words, solving the the Western Hemisphere's humanitarian crisis.

Lyon County voted 69% for Trump last November to 28% for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden won Nevada and the nationwide vote.