Nevada contractors join 12-state enforcement effort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The construction industry in Nevada has been booming recently, and not all projects are being done the right way. The Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) is looking to work with national teams to combat industry issues.

The NSCB has joined a 12-state national enforcement effort led by the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies.

Over the course of three weeks, the Nevada board visited 168 job sites across the state where licensed and unlicensed contractors were found in violation of NRS Chapter 624, according to NSCB spokespeople.

“The dangers of unlicensed contracting activities are not often apparent to the victim until it is too late...we want those operating unlawfully to know we are working daily to prevent them from harming members of our community” cautions NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein.

For people looking to do home repair projects, the NSCB says regardless of the scope or size of a project, there could be more unintended consequences for homeowners if something goes wrong.

You can verify contractor's licenses at their website, here.

They issue the following tips for anyone looking to have contracting work done to their property:



Always verify a contractor’s license is “Active.”

Never pay in cash or agree to large down payments prior to work being performed.

Obtain three bids from licensed contractors before starting work.

Insist on a detailed, written contract that clearly outlines the work to be performed, payment schedules when appropriate, and any additional promises or expectations agreed to.

On large projects, ask for a list of all subcontractors and verify they are also properly licensed.

According to the NSCB, Homeowners who engage with unlicensed contractors are not eligible for the Board’s Residential Recovery Fund, which can afford up to $40,000 in financial recourse when damages are validated.