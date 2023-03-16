Nevada comes 4th in seeing the largest increase in gas prices since March 2022, study shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Researchers with LendingTree looked at AAA data and saw that Nevada ranks 4th among states seeing the largest increase in gas prices.

Although researchers found that gas prices have decreased nationwide, Nevada continues seeing large increases in gas prices.

On top of AAA data, LendingTree looked at information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to find out how gas prices have changed since March of last year.

Some of their findings indicate:



Nevada saw the 4th-largest increase in gas prices over the past year. Gas prices in Nevada jumped from $4.04 to $4.27, an increase of 5.7%.

Colorado saw the largest increase in gas prices over the past year. Gas prices in Colorado saw a 19% increase.

Nationwide, gas prices are down 7.2%. The average gas price went from $3.95 to $3.36 per gallon over the past year.

To see how gas prices have been changing in the valley, see our gas prices list that we update at the beginning of every week!