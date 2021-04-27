Nevada casinos post $1B+ in gaming wins in March 2021 for first time during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada casinos continue to show an uptick in business in 2021 as gaming officials report the Silver State took in more than $1 billion in "winnings" last month.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported the latest figures on Tuesday, showing casinos' biggest take since the COVID pandemic began.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas gaming numbers improving in early 2021, remain below pre-pandemic levels

The March gaming numbers also represent a 72% gain from March 2020, when the pandemic shutdowns started, and a solid jump up from the $772 million figure in February 2021.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip took in more than $501 million last month, a 67% increase from last year, with downtown casinos winning $70 million, a 63% increase from the same time in 2020.