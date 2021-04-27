Watch
Nevada casinos post $1B+ in gaming wins in March 2021 for first time during pandemic

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:37:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada casinos continue to show an uptick in business in 2021 as gaming officials report the Silver State took in more than $1 billion in "winnings" last month.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported the latest figures on Tuesday, showing casinos' biggest take since the COVID pandemic began.

The March gaming numbers also represent a 72% gain from March 2020, when the pandemic shutdowns started, and a solid jump up from the $772 million figure in February 2021.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip took in more than $501 million last month, a 67% increase from last year, with downtown casinos winning $70 million, a 63% increase from the same time in 2020.

