Nevada casinos continue gaming uptick in 2021; reports $1.2B in May winnings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $1.2 billion in May as gaming continues its recovery with loosening pandemic restrictions.

Casinos in Clark County led the way in reported winnings with $1.05 billion being collected and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $655 million of that total.

Compared to last May, Nevada is up nearly 21,000% in wins via gaming in 2021 as several visitors have been able to return to town.

And overall the Silver State's gaming total is up 8% from July 2020 through May 2021.