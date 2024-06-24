Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues warning about mislabeled products

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board is issuing a public health and safety bulletin over mislabeled cannabis products.

According to the board, the following cannabis packages passed laboratory testing. However, they were mislabeled at a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD when it was actually a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD.

The THC was labeled correctly but the label shows 10mg of CBD when it was tested at only 5mg CBD per serving.

The board says this affected the following products/lot numbers:



Kynd Balance Black Cherry (H) 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies 10mg 10pk

KBC31A029347 / 1A404030000520A000078196

KBC31A029347 / 1A404030000520A000078199

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078027

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078009

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078005

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000082107

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078010

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078011

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078007

KBC31A028280 / 1A40403000017D5000016839

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078008

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078023

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078006

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078022

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078020

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078024

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078026

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078013

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078012

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078014

KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078015



KFLO31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000081443

KFLO31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000082099

According to the board, the affected packages were sold at the following valley facilities between May 26, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

The Dispensary at 5347 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas

The Dispensary at 50 N. Gibson Road, Suites 170 and 175, in Henderson

The Dispensary at 8605 S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas

The board is advising consumers to exercise caution when consuming the cannabis that is the subject of this notice.