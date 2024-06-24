Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues warning about mislabeled products

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board is issuing a public health and safety bulletin over mislabeled cannabis products.
According to the board, the following cannabis packages passed laboratory testing. However, they were mislabeled at a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD when it was actually a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD.
The THC was labeled correctly but the label shows 10mg of CBD when it was tested at only 5mg CBD per serving.
The board says this affected the following products/lot numbers:
- Kynd Balance Black Cherry (H) 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies 10mg 10pk
KBC31A029347 / 1A404030000520A000078196
KBC31A029347 / 1A404030000520A000078199
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078027
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078009
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078005
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000082107
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078010
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078011
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078007
KBC31A028280 / 1A40403000017D5000016839
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078008
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078023
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078006
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078022
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078020
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078024
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078026
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078013
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078012
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078014
KBC31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000078015
- Kynd Balance Black Cherry (H) 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies 10mg 10pk
KFLO31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000081443
KFLO31A028280 / 1A404030000520A000082099
According to the board, the affected packages were sold at the following valley facilities between May 26, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
- The Dispensary at 5347 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas
- The Dispensary at 50 N. Gibson Road, Suites 170 and 175, in Henderson
- The Dispensary at 8605 S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas
The board is advising consumers to exercise caution when consuming the cannabis that is the subject of this notice.