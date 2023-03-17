Nevada Broadcasters Association scholarships available for Nevada students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have you ever considered a career in the broadcast industry?

From news producing, directing, and managing social media platforms, there are many behind-the-scenes opportunities available and the Nevada Broadcasters Association wants to help fill them.

The Nevada Broadcasters Association is currently looking for journalism students to apply for full-ride scholarships.

Vanessa Villanueva, a producer at Channel 13 and former scholarship recipient, said the opportunity helped shape her career in more ways than one.

"People would ask me what I liked to do and I could never answer that question. I didn't know. All I knew was that I liked to talk to people and hear people's stories,” Villanueva said.

After being awarded a full-ride scholarship, Villanueva enrolled at UNLV where she went on to study broadcast journalism.

"I don't want to be dramatic, but the scholarship literally changed my life. I went from working two full-time jobs, being enrolled in school part time, and paying my way through, to having broadcasters in my phone that I could call for advice and job opportunities,” Villanueva said. “They made me feel like you still have full potential, you're still young, you can still make it happen. They definitely brought this life out of me that I didn't even know I had."

Eric Bonnici, the association's vice president says, the program could be a fit without you even knowing it.

"There's no greater feeling than seeing our scholars graduate college and then entering into the industry that they are so passionate about. There's so much more inside of a TV or a radio station that goes into putting on that newscast or that radio show. So, if you have a student, or you are a student, I bet you no matter what your hobbies or likes are, there's a broadcast career for you,” Bonnici said.

By endorsing and supporting quality education, the members of the Tony & Linda Bonnici Scholarship

Fund and Nevada Broadcasters Foundation are helping to guarantee the future of broadcasting in Nevada.

The scope of the NVBF scholarship fund encompasses these areas of broadcasting;

Radio: sales account executive, sales management, promotions, programming/music, digital/web, remote engineering, equipment and digital technicians, digital and podcasting content, show and commercial production, show producers and on-air talent.

Television: sales account executive-on air and online, sales management, community promotions, equipment and digital technicians, digital/web, social media, graphics, commercial production, promotion writer/producer, news studio production, newscast producers/directors-on-air and online, news assignment desk, media management, master control operations, reporters, photojournalists, editors, anchors and news management.

The NVBF makes scholarship awards available for tuition only to prospective broadcasting professionals annually. Selected applicants will receive a full-year (a value of up to 15 credits per semester) award for their enrollment in a two-year or four-year college in a broadcast or related program. Recipients must maintain qualifying credit hours and gpa semester to semester.

The application deadline is April 14th. Applications can be found here.