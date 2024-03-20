Nevada Broadcasters Association scholarships available for local students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The high cost of tuition can be a challenging barrier to higher education for many students. However, local mentors are making a difference by alleviating this financial burden.

Dominic Delpech, a Las Vegas native, found himself questioning the feasibility of attending college due to financial constraints.

"Is it even worth it if I'm going to have to spend? I was debating my whole life around," Delpech said, reflecting the harsh reality faced by many students.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Delpech thought that college was out of reach for him. However, his perspective shifted when the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation visited his high school class.

"They were talking about a scholarship for journalism. I was like should I apply? Will they take me? I have no idea," Delpech recalled.

The Nevada Broadcasters Foundation offers a full-ride scholarship to qualified students in Nevada interested in pursuing a journalism degree. Executive Director Eric Bonicci highlighted the impact of the scholarship program.

"The scholarship has been around for 13 years and in those 13 years, the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund has awarded 263 scholarships."

To qualify for the scholarship, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.7. However, the foundation primarily seeks dedication and passion in applicants.

Delpech was one of 32 students who received the scholarship last year.

"It gave me a purpose of like, look, clearly you're not some lost cause. You clearly have something they saw in you, your family saw in you. It gave me that purpose of like, you know what? It's not over. It's rather just getting started," Delpech shared, emphasizing the transformative impact of the scholarship on his life.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is April 12th.

For more information on the application process visit Nevadabroadcasters.org.