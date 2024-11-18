Nevada attorneys sue drug companies over brain tumor risk from birth control shot Depo-Provera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legal fight over a widely prescribed birth control injection is taking shape right here in Nevada.

A woman who claims she developed multiple brain tumors from using Depo-Provera is now suing Pfizer and several generic drug manufacturers in Nevada's District Court.

Local attorneys from Eglet LawGroup and Dimopoulos Law are expected to speak out about their claim at 12 p.m. Monday.

Watch it live here:

The lawsuit filed Thursday argues drug manufacturers "neglected to adequately warn consumers of known risks" associated with the "Depo Shot."

The plaintiff in this case, Tina Stephens-Smith, claims Depo-Provera caused her to suffer "serious and potentially debilitating" brain tumors after years of regular use.