Nevada Attorney General requests to stop mass federal firings through temporary restraining order

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford moved for a temporary restraining order for federal agencies to stop mass layoffs of federal probationary employees and to reinstate employees who have been fired.

Ford partnered up with 20 attorney generals across the U.S.

“These mass firings will leave Nevadans unemployed and strain our state’s resources and finances in the aftermath,” said AG Ford.

This decision comes on the heels of the Trump administration's mass termination of federal employees.

The coalition of attorney generals claim the administration was required to follow federal laws and regulations that govern large-scale "reductions in force."

This includes giving at least a 60 days advance notice to state governments with layoffs of 50 or more employees, the Office of Attorney General claims.

Attorney General Ford is looking to reinstate the federal employees that they feel were "unlawfully" terminated and stop any further terminations.