Nevada 211 is changing call center operating hours. How you can still get 24/7 help.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hotline connecting people to health and human services will be changing its operating hours soon, affecting residents statewide.

Beginning July 1, the Nevada 211 call center will no longer operate 24/7.

The new operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

However, the Nevada 211 website and mobile apps, Nevada 211 and Nevada 211 Youth, remain available 24/7, allowing users to search for services, programs, and resources anytime.

Additionally, the call center will now be closed on the following holidays:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Nevada 211 is a program of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and helps people find emergency food, connect with children's services, support for seniors, and more.

