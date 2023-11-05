Net proceeds from lū'au event at Palms to be donated to Maui fire relief efforts, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend, Palms Casino Resort partnered with an eatery to raise funds and awareness for Maui relief efforts.

The 9th Island Lū'au, hosted by Palms and Old Lāhainā Lū'au, comes after the devastating wildfires in August of this year. The Lū'au was at KOAS, Palms' nightclub, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"The Old Lāhainā Lūʻau, located at 1251 Front Street, Lāhainā, HI was not destroyed by the fire but is currently closed due to its proximity to the disaster and the loss of the community surrounding it," officials said.

Officials said net proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawai‘i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. According to the casino's website, the fund is by a 501c3 organization providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people and places impacted.

Officials say the ticketholders can expect a Hawaiian buffet, complimentary mai tai, entertainment by Old Lahaina Luau and a traditional Hawaiian lei.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for Sunday's event are sold out.