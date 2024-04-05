Neon Museum loaning historic sign to the Las Vegas Medical District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A piece of history will soon call the Las Vegas Medical District home.

The Neon Museum will loan the Union 76 Free Aspirin & Tender Sympathy sign to the City of Las Vegas and it will be placed on W. Charleston.

The sign dates back to the 1950s and was originally located at an Allen's Post Union 76 gas station at 3758 S. Las Vegas Boulevard and what was originally Fifth Street, a part of Highway 91 that linked Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Today, that's close to where the park MGM and New York-New York Hotel & Casino stand.

The Neon Museum

According to the Neon Museum, the property changed owners multiple times until Kenneth Lehman purchased the property in the mid-1970s. He owned the property until it closed in 2001. That's when the sign was donated to The Neon Museum.

"The Museum envisions a Las Vegas of historic appreciation and this collaboration allows this fantastic piece to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike while underlining the Museum's efforts to get history out of the proverbial attic and into public view," said Aaron Berger, the Executive Director of The Neon Museum.

The historic sign is currently being restored by YESCO. It will be installed in its new home and lit once again at a future date.