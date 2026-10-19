LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The name of an airman who died while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, during a college football pregame ceremony has been released.

Sgt. Ian Patterson, was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, according to ABC News.

The tragic incident occurred just before kickoff between Navy and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

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Nellis airman killed in Alamodome rappelling accident identified

Patterson was reportedly one of four military service members scheduled to participate in the rappelling demonstration.

Each member was part of a team of specialists embedded with Army and Marine units that help direct air and artillery strikes from forward ground locations.

Part of their training includes learning to rapidly drop by rope, sometimes from helicopters that are 100 feet or more above ground.

The game, which UTSA won 38-34, was delayed for about 10 minutes following the accident.

