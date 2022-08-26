Neighbors react to police shutting down illegal brothel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the outside, it looks like just another home in the neighborhood. But during the span of two weeks, police say 196 men went in and out of this house.

According to a Metro police report, this captured the attention of many and police received a tip. Detectives say the home near Decatur and Flamingo was being used as an illegal brothel.

On August 17, one man and one woman were arrested on charges of running a brothel, pandering, living off the earnings of prostitution and money laundering.

Police say the two property owners lived at another home in the southwest part of town but brought sex workers to this home. Police surveillance video shows the owners would bring in groceries and the workers inside would rarely exit.

Martin Ostrowski lives just a few doors away, and he says he has seen many cars parking on his street. He would have never expected this to happen here.

"If it's a brothel there are probably drugs involved there as well, and there are a lot of kids that live right here,” Ostrowski said.

Police say a patrol officer stopped a man leaving this home in a Ford pickup truck. During a briefing, police revealed they found the man at a residence on Via San Rafael where he paid an Asian female $200 for "Full Service." The pickup driver said he responded to an ad on craigslist.

The new U.S. attorney for the State of Nevada, Jason Frierson says this is not what Nevada should be known for.

“I think that there are going to be opportunities for us to make it clear that Nevada is not a safe haven for sex trafficking,” Frierson said. “And we don't want you to know, we don't want that to become part of what folks come to the state for."

The police report says that, based on the surveillance video, men went in and out of the home between July 7 and July 21 of this year.

For Ostrowski, he says he's considering moving. "I can't believe it, I haven't noticed the traffic, ‘cause I just don't pay attention."