Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people

Las Vegas police investigators say they watched nearly 200 men enter and exit the home near Flamingo and Decatur over a two-week period.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they've busted a brothel in the valley.

Investigators say they watched nearly 200 men enter and exit the home near Flamingo and Decatur over a two-week period.

A man and woman are accused of running the brothel.

According to documents obtained by Channel 13, men typically spent less than an hour inside the home before leaving.

Detectives obtained a search warrant on the home and found several items related to prostitution.

Brothels are legal in some counties in Nevada, but not in Clark County.

