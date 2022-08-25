Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they've busted a brothel in the valley.

Investigators say they watched nearly 200 men enter and exit the home near Flamingo and Decatur over a two-week period.

A man and woman are accused of running the brothel.

According to documents obtained by Channel 13, men typically spent less than an hour inside the home before leaving.

Detectives obtained a search warrant on the home and found several items related to prostitution.

Brothels are legal in some counties in Nevada, but not in Clark County.