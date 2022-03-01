Spring watering rules start Tuesday in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first day of March nearly upon us, Clark County officials are reminding Las Vegans that new spring watering rules will go into effect on Tuesday.

The restrictions are in place as part of an ongoing effort to conserve water in Southern Nevada as historic drought impacting the Colorado River contributes to increased uncertainty over the regional water supply. Recent legislation prohibits the use of Colorado River water to irrigate nonfunctional turf, and requires nonfunctional grass to be removed by 2026.

Under the spring watering rules, watering is allowed three days per week, except for Sunday. Watering on Sunday is never allowed, officials said.

Also, text “CONSERVE” to 85357 and get seasonal watering reminders to help save money, conserve water, and avoid water waste fines.#Vegas #ClarkCounty @SNWA_H2O @lvvwd pic.twitter.com/2FPRHgYoZQ — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 28, 2022

Officials asked that Southern Nevada residents slowly increase the number of days per week they water their landscaping, as the temperature increases throughout the coming months.

Residents should water no more than 12 minutes total per watering day, for a total of 36 minutes per week.

Assigned watering days can be found by checking the Southern Nevada Water Authority's website here.