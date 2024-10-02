Need healthcare? Here's where you can go to get free medical care in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — For those with limited or no healthcare, a free comprehensive clinic will be held at the Pahrump Valley High School Campus in the Pathways building on Oct. 5-6 by Remote Area Medical (RAM).

The clinic will provide dental, vision and medical care to those who might otherwise lack access to these services.

The clinic is open to everyone and no insurance and ID are required.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., and services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are advised to arrive as early as possible.

The parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday night, Oct. 4, and will remain open for the duration of the clinic.

All patients will receive general medical care and should be prepared to choose between dental or vision.

Those wanting dental care should arrive as early as possible.

For more information on the clinic, click here.

For more information on RAM, visit their website here.

