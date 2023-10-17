Need a costume idea? Goodwill Las Vegas offering creative Halloween costumes for under $50

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Halloween around the corner, many are on the hunt for the perfect costume, but with recent inflation, it can be challenging to go all out.

On average, Americans spend almost $50 on Halloween costumes each year. However, at Goodwill, you can find an outfit for a lot less than that. Shoppers can find iconic characters like Barbie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Ninja Turtles, and Fred Flintstone all on the ten-dollar rack at the Goodwill store.

Plus, shoppers can also purchase discounted accessories and Halloween decor to fully embrace the Halloween spirit without breaking the bank.

According to Goodwill, over four in five Americans, about 84%, plan to celebrate Halloween this year, which is a slight increase from 2022.

“All the Goodwill stores have unique costumes. You’ll never know what would be there, so it's like a little treasure hunt,” said Morgan Waldron, Director of Marketing and Community of Goodwill.

Not only will you find budget-friendly costumes at Goodwill, but by making your purchases here, you're also contributing to the funding of employment programs.