Nearly two dozen searching for new home after apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An apartment fire Monday morning is leaving 21 people and 10 animals displaced.

Clark County Fire Department says the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m. and was listed as a 2-alarm fire. 70 fire personnel fought the fire.

The fire burned through a 2-story apartment complex building at Esper Apartments on Viking Rd. CCFD says all 16 units inside the building are a total loss, forcing everyone who lived there to find a new home.

"I just heard them say your house in on fire, we have your dog, I just got to go, I told them I got to go," said resident Ariana Dixon. "I get to the corner, and I just see all the flames up, I'm like this is bad, I was devastated."

"When we got the call from our brother, we just rushed out here, we didn't know what was going on, trying to reach her, just making sure she was safe," said Aunt of apartment resident Marie Heater.

Everyone did make it out safe. CCFD says there were no injuries, but 18 adults, three children and 10 animals are now displayed, all trying to find a new place to stay.

"It's all confusing, we don't really know which way to go, because with apartments you need renter's insurance, but we don't know what the extent of that is, what they will pay for or not," said Dixon.

The American Red Cross is helping everyone displaced by the fire. They're working to help those in need find temporary and permanent housing. They'll also connect everyone with community services for food, clothes and any other necessities.

CCFD says the cause of the fire and extent of the damage in regards to overall price to replace and coverage for residents, is still being determined. However, CCFD says one person was detained and police say arson investigators were on site.