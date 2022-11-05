Nearly 100 dogs seized in massive Pahrump animal abuse case flown to rescue facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ASPCA's historic nighttime operation at the Nye County Animal Shelter took nearly 100 dogs who they've been caring for for two months following what they called horrific abuse gave the pooches a second shot at life across the United States.

Karen Walsh, ASPCA Senior Director of Animal Relocation, ran the show late Friday evening.

"There's a tremendous amount of work that's gone into preparing them for this trip," Walsh said.

ASPCA had to organize a huge and unprecedented relief effort to transfer the dogs to their newly built Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio after the they'd spent months in a makeshift shelter outside of the Nye County Animal shelter.

Walsh said the ASPCA, for the first time, chartered a 747 cargo jet and constructed special flight safe crates to contain the nearly 100 pound dogs.

"This is the first time, we believe, in the history of animal welfare, that anyone has done a flight like this in a 747," she said.

Walsh said the recovery center was specially designed with experts on staff to help dogs heal, socialize, and prepare for adoption.

"Even though these animals are adults, their life experience has been really horrific up to this point," she said, "and we want to let them know that people are their friends, and their life can change."

Walsh said there's still a long road ahead for the Caucasian Shepherds, but giving them a chance at a better life made the months of hard work well worth it.

"Those animals that don't have a voice, that don't have anyone else to help them, that's what we do," she said. "It's amazing. It feels amazing. I love what I do."

Walsh said all adult dogs would be transported to Columbus, but several puppies birthed since the rescue would remain in Nevada with the Nevada Humane Society in preparation for adoption.

ASPCA officials said they view each adult dog's recovery as unique, and, based on what they've been through, there's no way to give a timeline as to when they would be ready for adoption.