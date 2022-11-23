Nearly 1 million Thanksgiving travelers expected at Harry Reid International this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday is getaway day for everybody hoping to make it home in time for Thanksgiving.

The American Automobile Association is predicting that some 55 million people will travel this week while nearly 4.5 million Americans are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.

In Las Vegas, terminals at Harry Reid International Airport were crowded on Wednesday morning.

“We know Thanksgiving is a busy holiday travel week. Especially for locals here in the valley heading home or to other locations to visit friends and family,” said Joseph Rajchel, the public information administrator at the airport.

From Monday, November 21 to Monday, November 28, nearly a million passengers are expected to travel through Harry Reid International Airport. Rajchel said those are some of the highest numbers recorded since before the pandemic.

“We know it’s going to be busy so arrive with enough time to look for parking. Our terminal 1 parking garage hit capacity this morning so what we would like people to do is visit our terminal 3 parking garage. If they have a checked bag, they can hop on a shuttle to get back. If they have a carry on they can head to their gate from terminal 3,” Rajchel said.