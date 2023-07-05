NDOT: Pedestrian bridge closure, road work planned at Hoover Dam this month

(KTNV) — The pedestrian bridge at Hoover Dam is expected to close for a week for maintenance and repairs, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 17 and last for approximately one week, NDOT stated in a news release.

A three-week repaving of Interstate 11 will begin on July 10.

That project will be followed by a re-paving of state Route 172, scheduled to begin on Monday, July 24 and last for two weeks.

"These projects are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the transportation infrastructure and ensure the safety of all road users in the state," NDOT stated of the scheduled maintenance.

NDOT officials advised motorists traveling through the area to use caution while traveling in work zones and take alternate detour routes if necessary. The agency partners with the navigation platform Waze to inform drivers about planned highway restrictions.

They also noted construction schedules may change based on weather or other factors.

The latest information on state highway conditions can be found on nvroads.com. Drivers can also call 511 for updated information over the phone.