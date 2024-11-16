NDOT is working on sign replacements. Here's where to avoid lane closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will begin to work on Sunday, Nov. 17, to replace Interstate 515 signs with Interstate 11 signs along the I-11/U.S. 95/U.S. 93 corridor.

As of November 2023, the Federal Highway Administration designated the I-515/U.S. 95/U.S. 93 corridor between the Henderson Interchange and Kyle Canyon Road as I-11.

Sunday through Thursday, Nov. 17 to Dec. 17:



Rolling traffic control on shoulders along northbound and southbound I-11/U.S. 95/U.S. 93 between Lake Mead Parkway and Russell Road

Occasional lane closures on Lake Mead Parkway, Auto Show Drive, Sunset Road, Galleria Drive and Russell Road

NDOT says motorists should use caution while travelling through work zones.

Interstate 11 is expected to be a vital link between Mexico and Canada.

Highway information is available here.

