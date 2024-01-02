NDOT getting ready to launch I-15 South Improvement Project for anticipated growth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation, NDOT, is proactively preparing for roadway improvements while anticipating continued growth in the south part of the valley.

Wednesday marks the start of major road improvements on Interstate I-15. Construction crews will start work along nearly nine miles of I-15 South, from Sloan Road to north of Warm Springs Road.

The project includes widening I-15 from six to eight lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway. Additionally, crews will add a high-occupancy vehicle, HOV, lane and restripe I-15 from six to 10 lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road. The construction plan also includes resurfacing bridges and pavement at the Blue Diamond Interchange and adding ten new sound walls near residential areas throughout the interstate.

Justin Hopkins from NDOT said the project's goal is to proactively cater to future developments.

“What we’re trying to do is look to 2040 and beyond and we know that area is booming. There’s only going to be more development that comes into the south, where it is slow, and even further south into Jean. So we really want to stay ahead of that development and make sure that we are looking forward and staying ahead of potential problems,” Hopkins said.

The project is estimated to cost about $86 million and will take around two years to complete. As construction gears up, NDOT will provide a detailed schedule on its website, ensuring that drivers in the area are informed about what to expect.