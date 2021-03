LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 1,100 jobs have been added all thanks to highway contracts and agreements through NDOT.

The approval came down Monday.

The contracts will also help replace two bridge structures near the U.S. 95 at the spaghetti bowl and another near Interstate 15 and jean will be re-paved.

NDOT also plans to repave part of the freeway in Humboldt County.