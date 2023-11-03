NCSO: Man had been drinking prior to shooting with deputies

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Nye County officials are releasing more details about what led up to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Halloween.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 12:36 p.m. on Simkins Road.

Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who reported she saw a "suicidal man".

"He was outside with a gun to his head whenever I drove up," the caller told the dispatcher. "I don't know if he wants a suicide by cop. [He has been] drinking a lot."

Nye County personnel responded to the scene, including Sheriff Joseph McGill. The man was identified as 51-year-old Roddy Fernandes. Deputies said McGill called Fernandes on the phone and that Fernandes said he would be coming out of the house to go to jail.

Bodycam footage showed Fernandes standing in the middle of the road and officers repeatedly asking him to put the weapon down.

"He's still walking towards us. He has a drink is his hand and a gun in the other," one officer said. "Stop. Come on buddy. Stop. Stop. Put the gun down."

That's when Fernandes is seen pointing the gun at deputies. McGill fired one time, hitting Fernandes in the torso. Bodycam footage showed deputies running to Fernandes and rendering medical aid.

Fernandes was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

McGill has been put on paid leave while the Nevada State Police Investigations Division looks into the incident. At the conclusion of their investigation, the case will be turned over to the Nye County District Attorney's Office for review.