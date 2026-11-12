Nationwide Microsoft outage affecting public services in Southern Nevada

(KTNV) — A nationwide Microsoft Outlook outage is affecting services at some public agencies in Southern Nevada on Thursday.

The outage has been ongoing since at least 10 a.m.

Microsoft said it is investigating widespread connectivity issues affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.

The company has not said how many users are still affected by the outage or when service is expected to be fully restored.

Clark County warned that emails from county employees may be delayed as a result of the outage. Nye County issued a similar message on Thursday afternoon.

"The issue is not isolated to Nye County," a spokesperson wrote. "We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as email services are restored."

The Bureau of Land Management has also closed the popular Red Rock Canyon scenic loop "until further notice," according to a social media post, although officials did not state a reason for the closure.