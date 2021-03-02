When will you be able to take the mask off for good?

As more people get vaccinated, you may be wondering when it'll be safe to take off that mask for good.

Physicians say it's not about the number of people getting vaccinated but the COVID positivity rate in the community.

For things to go back to the "old normal," there needs to be a positivity rate of less than 1% throughout the entire country or the number of daily deaths needs to be 100 or fewer.

Doctors say it's possible for the numbers to be that low by the end of the year but a lot has to happen before now and then and currently it is still not safe to stop wearing masks.

