Wells Fargo, Chase Bank report stimulus payment delays

While some Americans are spending their stimulus money already others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs. That's because it takes some banks a few days to process the checks.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 16, 2021
While some Americans are spending their stimulus money already, others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

That's because it is taking some banks a few days to process the checks.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their stimulus money directly deposited should start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

And Chase Bank also says its customers can start seeing their stimulus payment on Wednesday as well.

