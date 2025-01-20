Watch live the second presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — Monday marks a historic transition of power for the nation as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

ABC News will have coverage throughout the day of the inauguration that you can watch here, starting at 4 a.m. PST.

This will be the second time Trump has taken the oath of office, but the first time he's moved it indoors due to forecasted cold temperatures in Washington D.C. The last president to do so was Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Ahead of his inauguration day, Trump held a MAGA Victory Rally in Washington.

Who will and won't be there?

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance to carry on the transfer-of-power tradition for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. Their respective spouses, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will accompany them. We can expect to see several prominent members of the Trump family, including the incoming First Lady Melania Trump alongside the president-elect's five children and grandchildren. The three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — are expected to attend. Former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush will be present, but Michelle Obama will not be in attendance. Republican members of Congress will be in attendance, but many congressional Democrats are planning to forgo their appearances, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Foreign heads of state, such as Argentinean President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, are expected to attend. Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Vice President Han Zheng will attend in Xi's stead. According to the Associated Press, this is the first time a foreign leader has ever attended a transfer-of-power ceremony in the United States. Dignitaries from other nations and ideological parties also have invites. Several tech CEOs are also on the invitation list, including Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew. You can also expect performances from celebrities like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and the Village People on inauguration day. Among other well-known invitees are Jake and Logan Paul, Caitlyn Jenner, Amber Rose, Dana White, Megyn Kelly, Bryce Hall, the Nelk Boys and comedian Theo Von.



Upon his swearing in, Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on day one.

Among Trump's promises are actions on immigration and Biden border policies, imposing tariffs and efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and a possible 90-day extension for TikTok to find a U.S. buyer after the Supreme Court upheld its banning.

