Uber cuts ties with former NFL QB Jay Cutler over stance on masks

Jay Cutler will not be appearing in an Uber Eats commercial.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback said on Twitter that Uber Eats let him know that his views didn't align with the company's.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

Cutler has not been shy about his position about mask mandates in schools. He recently retweeted and said "nice work" about an executive order from Tennessee's governor, which allows parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Uber said, "We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work."