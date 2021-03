Anyone who has flown recently is in good company as a new record was set over the weekend.

It marks the highest number of air travelers since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.57 million people on Sunday.

One year ago only 180,000 people took to the skies in America. A year before that the number was 2.5M.

The trend is worrying health experts because only 15.5% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.