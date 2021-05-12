Tips to work hard, sleep hard like professional athletes

Sleeping like a pro.
It's something athletes do and doctors say its something the average person should do too.
A sports performance and sleep scientist says it all starts in your daytime routine.
Make sure you get enough daylight exposure.
Develop good sleep hygiene.
Make sure you have a dark, quiet, cool and uncluttered environment.
Don't turn to quick fixes like melatonin: instead aim for a cup of tart cherry juice.
And invest in your sleep.
Dr. Thorpe says sleeping like a champion means taking your rest seriously.