Tips to work hard, sleep hard like professional athletes

Sleeping like a pro.

It's something athletes do and doctors say its something the average person should do too.

A sports performance and sleep scientist says it all starts in your daytime routine.

Make sure you get enough daylight exposure.

Develop good sleep hygiene.

Make sure you have a dark, quiet, cool and uncluttered environment.

Don't turn to quick fixes like melatonin: instead aim for a cup of tart cherry juice.

And invest in your sleep.

Dr. Thorpe says sleeping like a champion means taking your rest seriously.