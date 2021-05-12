Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Tips to work hard, sleep hard like professional athletes

items.[0].videoTitle
Sleeping like a pro. It's something athletes do and doctors say its something the average person should do too.
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:15:47-04

Sleeping like a pro.

It's something athletes do and doctors say its something the average person should do too.

A sports performance and sleep scientist says it all starts in your daytime routine.

Make sure you get enough daylight exposure.

Develop good sleep hygiene.

Make sure you have a dark, quiet, cool and uncluttered environment.

Don't turn to quick fixes like melatonin: instead aim for a cup of tart cherry juice.

And invest in your sleep.

Dr. Thorpe says sleeping like a champion means taking your rest seriously.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH