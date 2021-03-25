Some workers returning to office may experience anxiety

Some companies are laying out their plans to return to work in person.

Microsoft for example is giving employees in Seattle the option to return to the office starting next week.

But some people may experience anxiety just thinking about returning to the workplace.

Mental health experts say that concern is completely justified and it should not be seen as a phobia.

"What we need to realize is that for many individuals, like those with pre-existing conditions or possibly death due to the coronavirus, this concern is not disproportionate," said Dr. Marney White from the Yale School of Public Health.

Studies have shown that any type of change even if it's positive can cause us to feel stressed and that's normal.

However, as more people get vaccinated it's likely our stress and anxiety levels will go down.