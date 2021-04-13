New focus on diversity, inclusion in workplace

There's a new focus on diversity and inclusion especially in the workplace, schools and other organizations.

One simple step we can all take to create a more inclusive atmosphere is to pronounce people's names correctly.

For many having to introduce themselves can be difficult if it's not a welcoming environment.

According to an inclusion strategy firm learning people's names and how they identify has always been important.

It can be difficult to correct someone if they're saying your name wrong.

But you can gently correct someone without making a big deal.

If you are meeting someone for the first time simply ask them to pronounce their name.